Potosi resident injured on I-270 Tuesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported an accident with moderate injuries to a Potosi resident on Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis County.

According to the MSHP report, two vehicles were southbound on I-270 near I-44, a 2014 Nissan Murano driven by Andrew D. Sextro, 43, of St. Charles, and a 2018 Lexus RX being driven by Thelma E. Steele, 53, of Potosi.

The report states the Lexus merged from Lane 6 to Lane 5 to avoid a parked vehicle, which is when the Murano hit it.

The patrol report says Steele sustained moderate injuries and was taken by Kirkwood Fire District to Mercy Hospital South.

Both drivers were listed as wearing seat belts. The Lexus was said to be totaled, with moderate damages to the Murano.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

