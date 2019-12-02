{{featured_button_text}}
Potosi woman dies in Saturday crash
File

A Washington County woman was fatally injured in an accident that occurred Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kristina Blair, 28, of Potosi, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Highway M.

At 7:25 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway west of Trail Tree Farm Road and struck a tree.

Blair was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 a.m. by Washington County Deputy Coroner Steve Hatfield.

According to the report, Blair was not wearing a seat belt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

