 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Potosi woman killed in crash on Highway 8
0 comments
alert top story

Potosi woman killed in crash on Highway 8

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WEB ONLY MSHP
File

A fatal crash happened on Highway 8 west of Edgehill Road on Wednesday about 7:30 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The patrol report indicates a 2009 Honda CRV being driven by Juston A. Gray, 40, of Potosi, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline of Highway 8 just west of Edgehill Road.

A 2021 Dodge Durango being driven by 33-year-old Brooks R. Bradley, of Steelville, reportedly tried to avoid the Honda, but the front right section of the Honda struck the front of the Dodge, traveled off the south road edge and the Dodge traveled off the north road edge, the MSHP report reads.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A passenger in the Honda, Ashley S. Emily, 36, of Potosi, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington County Coroner at 7:50 a.m. and taken to the Washington County Morgue. A 15-year-old juvenile in the Honda was listed by the patrol as receiving moderate injuries and taken to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital by Washington County EMS.

The driver of the Dodge, Brooks, was reported as moderately injured and taken to Missouri Baptist in Sullivan by Washington County EMS.

Gray, the driver of the Honda that crossed the center line, was not listed by the patrol as among the injured.

None were reported to be wearing seat belts.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three injured in Monday crash
Accidents

Three injured in Monday crash

  • Updated

First responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident with multiple injuries on US 67 in St. Francois County Monday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News