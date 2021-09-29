Potosi woman killed in crash on Highway 8

A fatal crash happened on Highway 8 west of Edgehill Road on Wednesday about 7:30 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The patrol report indicates a 2009 Honda CRV being driven by Juston A. Gray, 40, of Potosi, failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline of Highway 8 just west of Edgehill Road.

A 2021 Dodge Durango being driven by 33-year-old Brooks R. Bradley, of Steelville, reportedly tried to avoid the Honda, but the front right section of the Honda struck the front of the Dodge, traveled off the south road edge and the Dodge traveled off the north road edge, the MSHP report reads.

A passenger in the Honda, Ashley S. Emily, 36, of Potosi, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington County Coroner at 7:50 a.m. and taken to the Washington County Morgue. A 15-year-old juvenile in the Honda was listed by the patrol as receiving moderate injuries and taken to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital by Washington County EMS.

The driver of the Dodge, Brooks, was reported as moderately injured and taken to Missouri Baptist in Sullivan by Washington County EMS.

Gray, the driver of the Honda that crossed the center line, was not listed by the patrol as among the injured.

None were reported to be wearing seat belts.

