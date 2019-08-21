{{featured_button_text}}
Potosi woman seriously injured after vehicle becomes airborne
A woman was seriously injured in a vehicle accident that occurred in Washington County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Stacey Sandeberg, 32, of Potosi, was driving southbound on Highway 21 in a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe when, at 10:30 p.m. in the area of Brown Hollow Road, the SUV traveled off the right side of the roadway, become airborne over a creek, and struck a tree.

Sandeberg was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance where she was treated for serious injuries.

According to the report, Sandeberg was not wearing a seat belt and the damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

