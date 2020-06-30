Pursuit ends in crash Monday

A woman has been charged after a police pursuit that began in Madison County Monday and ended with an accident in St. Francois County.
Tina M. Smith, 40, of St. Louis, was charged Tuesday in Madison County with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), officers were advised at 2:20 p.m. of a person driving carelessly in the area of northbound US 67, near Scherre’s Convenient Store in Madison County. The reporting party told police that a maroon Chevrolet truck was seen driving at excessive speeds and was all over the roadway.
A trooper reportedly spotted a truck matching the reporting party’s description traveling 86 mph north on US 67.
The trooper activated lights and sirens and caught up with the truck south of Route E. Once the trooper was directly behind the truck, the driver failed to stop for approximately 10 seconds but had slowed down to 55 mph.
The report states that the driver of the truck slowed down and stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 67 near the Route E exit. As the trooper approached the truck, it reportedly took off northbound once again.
The pursuit lasted for approximately nine miles in Madison County, reaching speeds of 100 mph, before entering St. Francois County.
Police in St. Francois County continued the pursuit, which eventually ended at 2:32 p.m. in northern St. Francois County when the woman over-corrected, causing the truck to travel off the right side of the roadway, where it struck an embankment south of Cash Lane, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Smith was moderately injured in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson by St. Francois County Ambulance.
After the chase, authorities learned that the 1997 Chevrolet truck driven by Smith was reported stolen Monday out of Piedmont.
Court documents state that after being released from the hospital, Smith was booked into the Madison County Jail, and a $10,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
