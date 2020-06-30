Pursuit ends in crash Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman has been charged after a police pursuit that began in Madison County Monday and ended with an accident in St. Francois County.

Tina M. Smith, 40, of St. Louis, was charged Tuesday in Madison County with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), officers were advised at 2:20 p.m. of a person driving carelessly in the area of northbound US 67, near Scherre’s Convenient Store in Madison County. The reporting party told police that a maroon Chevrolet truck was seen driving at excessive speeds and was all over the roadway.

A trooper reportedly spotted a truck matching the reporting party’s description traveling 86 mph north on US 67.

The trooper activated lights and sirens and caught up with the truck south of Route E. Once the trooper was directly behind the truck, the driver failed to stop for approximately 10 seconds but had slowed down to 55 mph.

The report states that the driver of the truck slowed down and stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 67 near the Route E exit. As the trooper approached the truck, it reportedly took off northbound once again.