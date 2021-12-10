 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Richwoods man dies in crash Thursday

  • 0
WEB ONLY MSHP

A Richwoods man died in a crash on Highway 21 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 3:10 p.m. Richard Albright, 64, was driving a 1999 Ford F250 south on Highway 21 when he suffered a medical emergency. His truck went off the right side of the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The report states he was not wearing a seat belt. The truck sustained minor damage.

In a separate accident, a Valles Mines man was seriously injured in Franklin County Friday afternoon.

According to patrol reports, just after 12:30 p.m. Aaron Jeffries, 32, was driving south on Labadie Bottom Road at Labadie Power Plant Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy-Creve Coeur.

The report states he was wearing a seat belt and his truck was totaled.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP reports accident

MSHP reports accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident with injuries in Washington County Monday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News