Richwoods man dies in crash Thursday

A Richwoods man died in a crash on Highway 21 in Washington County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 3:10 p.m. Richard Albright, 64, was driving a 1999 Ford F250 south on Highway 21 when he suffered a medical emergency. His truck went off the right side of the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The report states he was not wearing a seat belt. The truck sustained minor damage.

In a separate accident, a Valles Mines man was seriously injured in Franklin County Friday afternoon.

According to patrol reports, just after 12:30 p.m. Aaron Jeffries, 32, was driving south on Labadie Bottom Road at Labadie Power Plant Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy-Creve Coeur.

The report states he was wearing a seat belt and his truck was totaled.

