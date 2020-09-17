School grieving after West County student dies in Wednesday crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A West County High School student died in an accident at Highway 8 and Harmon Road Wednesday after leaving baseball practice.

West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman described Ethan Bryan as respectful, positive, talented, upbeat and a great student. Bryan had just left baseball practice. He had stayed late to help some middle school students.

Coffman said being a “small community like we are, it has had a huge impact on everyone.”

After news of the accident spread, Coffman and Bryan’s parents met with the baseball team for three hours Wednesday night. The team members were provided with counseling.

Coffman said all the counselors would be meeting with individual classes Thursday and they will be offering one-on-one counseling for students. A letter will be sent home with students Thursday urging parents to talk to their children.

He said support has also been offered to the staff.

“It’s been tough; it’s been a tough day,” he said.

Bryan is the son of Dan Bryan and Jackie Bryan.