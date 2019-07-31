{{featured_button_text}}

A semi-truck overturned on northbound U.S. 67 south of Route V (and the Valles Mines exit) in Jefferson County about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol report, the truck, driven by John Thebeau, 55, of Park Hills, was hauling grass seed and traveling northbound in the right lane on U.S. 67 when it strayed off the right side and struck two reflector posts. The towed unit struck a traffic sign. The semi then traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the median and overturned onto its left side.

Northbound U.S. 67 was shut down for a couple of hours and traffic diverted to Route JJ until one lane could open about 5:30 a.m.

Thebeau sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Valle Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South. He was wearing a seat belt. The 2010 International Harvester Prostar was totaled, and was towed away by Pippins Towing.

A single-car accident occurred on Berry Road, south of Silver Springs Road, in St. Francois County about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

According to the patrol report, the 2004 Pontiac Vibe, driven by Joanna R. Istre, 45, of Ste. Genevieve, was southbound on Berry Road and traveled off the right side of the road. The compact car was over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Istre sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Survival Flight. She was not wearing a seat belt. The car was totaled, and towed away by Marler’s Towing.

