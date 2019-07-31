A semi-truck overturned on northbound U.S. 67 south of Route V (and the Valles Mines exit) in Jefferson County about 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the patrol report, the truck, driven by John Thebeau, 55, of Park Hills, was hauling grass seed and traveling northbound in the right lane on U.S. 67 when it strayed off the right side and struck two reflector posts. The towed unit struck a traffic sign. The semi then traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the median and overturned onto its left side.
Northbound U.S. 67 was shut down for a couple of hours and traffic diverted to Route JJ until one lane could open about 5:30 a.m.
Thebeau sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Valle Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital South. He was wearing a seat belt. The 2010 International Harvester Prostar was totaled, and was towed away by Pippins Towing.
A single-car accident occurred on Berry Road, south of Silver Springs Road, in St. Francois County about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the patrol report, the 2004 Pontiac Vibe, driven by Joanna R. Istre, 45, of Ste. Genevieve, was southbound on Berry Road and traveled off the right side of the road. The compact car was over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Istre sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Survival Flight. She was not wearing a seat belt. The car was totaled, and towed away by Marler’s Towing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.