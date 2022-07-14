Separate accidents reported in Wash. Co.

Two individuals were injured in a crash in Washington County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at 1:05 p.m. in Washington County, a 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Melissa M. Snowdell, 49, of Cadet, was travelling eastbound on Pat Daly Road. A 2015 Ford Edge driven by Tyler M. Johnson, 23, of Bonne Terre, was travelling westbound on Pat Daly Road.

The MSHP states that Snowdell failed to negotiate a curve and travelled into the westbound lane. Johnson attempted to avoid Snowdell’s vehicle, but the front driver's side of the Terrain struck the front driver's side of the Edge.

Snowdell, who was not using a safety device, and a juvenile passenger, 16, of Cadet, (who was wearing a seat belt) both received injuries. Snowdell received serious injuries while the juvenile received minor injuries. Both were transported by Washington County Ambulance District to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Both vehicles are listed as having extensive damage, and were towed by Elliott Towing according to the report.

Two people were killed in separate accidents in Washington County accidents this week.

According the MSHP, on Wednesday at 2 p.m., Allen Arndt, 65, of Steelville, died when he lost control of his 1998 Ford Ranger at Gobbler's Knob Road north of Skyview Drive. He was not wearing a safety device.

MSHP also reports at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Virgil Fuller, 25, of St. Louis, died when he lost control of a 2021 Polaris XP1000 on Briggs Road east of Highway 185. He was not wearing a safety device.