Separate area accidents injure two drivers Tuesday

Separate accidents injured two motorists in Washington and Phelps counties on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old Kayla C. Bridges of Leadwood was heading south on Route K in Phelps County Tuesday morning in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu when, at 11 a.m., the woman's car crossed the center of the highway, began sliding, and traveled left off of the road about eight miles west of Edgar Springs.

After leaving the highway lanes, the report states the car struck an embankment and then some trees before overturning and hitting another tree.

Bridges reportedly sustained serious injuries in the one-vehicle crash and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

The MSHP reports the woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to her vehicle was listed in the report as total.

Later on Tuesday, a separate single-vehicle accident led to injuries for a man in Washington County.

The MSHP crash report states that at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Richard D. Bowker Jr. of House Springs was driving a 2013 Jeep Patriot north on Highway 21 when his Jeep slid off the left side of the highway and struck a tree south of Hedrick Road.

According to the MSHP, Bowker was seriously injured in the collision and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County EMS.

The report indicates the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and damage to his vehicle was listed as total.