Separate crashes injure three

Injuries were reported following two separate area accidents in Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties on Monday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, Jacob Buntjen, 33, of Alton, Illinois, was driving a 1993 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Monday night when, at 9 p.m., the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking 20 cable posts near mile-marker 144.

Buntjen, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the MSHP.

The crash report listed the damage to the truck as “total.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier Monday, a woman and female child sustained injuries during a three-vehicle accident in Washington County.

The MSHP crash report states that a 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 52-year-old Janet Sansoucie, of Mineral Point, and a 2013 Toyota Rav4, driven by 41-year-old Elizebeth Varela of French Village, were stopped in traffic southbound on Highway 21 near Route C.