Serious injuries reported in US 67 accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to an accident Sunday morning in St. Francois County.

According to the MSHP, at 10:48 a.m., Alexander A. Rodriguez, 35, of Bonne Terre, was driving north on US 67 at the Big River Bridge when the 2001 Acura TL he was driving travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, returned to the road, travelled off the left side and struck a second guardrail.

Rodriguez was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Hospital and treated for serious injuries, according to the MSHP report.

The report stated that the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.

