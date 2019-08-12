A Potosi man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 9:25 a.m. a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Lynch, 57, of Park Hills, was attempting to cross Highway 8 from Old Highway 8 when it pulled into the path of a 2007 Honda Shadow driven by Thomas Cash, 60, of Potosi. The motorcycle struck the right side of the pickup truck, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle.
Cash received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by Survival Flight.
Six individuals were injured in a crash in Washington County Sunday morning.
According to the highway patrol, a 2010 Ford Focus driven by 36-year-old Jacob Crawford of Irondale was driving north on Route U near Carver Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Trevor Hicks, 21, of Mineral Point. Crawford's vehicle went off the west side of the roadway while Hicks' vehicle went off the west side of the highway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Crawford received minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial by private conveyance.
Hicks received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Washington County Memorial. A passenger, David Koppelmann, 22, of Mineral Point, received moderate injuries while other passengers, Destiny Koppelmann, 4, Josey Lake, 21, and Savanna Schaefer, 21, received minor injuries.
The report states only Crawford and Destiny Koppelmann were wearing seat belts.
