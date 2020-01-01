{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Ste. Genevieve woman and three children were injured in a crash on Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Laura Farris was driving east on Route Y near Saddleback Trail Road when her 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the right side of the road. She over-corrected, causing the vehicle to skid off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned down an embankment. 

Farris received serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. 

Three juveniles in the vehicle: a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl received serious injuries and were taken by air ambulances to St. Louis Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

The report indicates no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. 

Three individuals were injured in a crash on Highway 32 on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to patrol reports, Ethan Nevins, 29, of Lake St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus west on Highway 32 when he attempted to make a left on Dorlac Road. The vehicle collided with a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Jennifer McGuire, 36, of Benton, Illinois, which was eastbound. 

Julia Nevins received serious injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center.

Jennifer McGuire received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. Lindsay McGuire, 29, received serious injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. The report states they were not wearing seat belts.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Load comments