The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several accidents in recent days, one resulting in moderate injuries to a Park Hills resident.

Highway Patrol Troop C reports state, at 5:48 a.m. on Thursday, a 2014 Jeep Patriot driven west on Old Highway 8 by an unknown driver crossed the centerline at Spruce Street and hit the front of a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer traveling in the opposite direction and driven by William B. McKinnon, 47, of Park Hills.

McKinnon was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center South with moderate injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Stacey J. Harris, 37, of Advance Missouri was a passenger of the Mitsubishi Lancer, according to the patrol, was wearing a seatbelt, received minor injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center South.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as "total" they were taken from the scene by Marler’s Towing.

Another accident was reported by Troop C on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. on Highway E at Buck Creek Road.

According to the patrol report, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Madison Laws, 19, of Cadet was traveling south on Highway E when a 2019 Ford F-150 driven west by Philip M. Dunlap, 38, of St. Louis turned north from Buck Creek Road onto Highway E and into the path of the Chevrolet Cobalt. The Cobalt hit the Ford F-150 in the front driver side.

Both Laws and Dunlap were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Laws received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The Cobalt received moderate damages and was taken from the scene by Elliott’s Towing. The Ford F-150 sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Another four-vehicle accident reported by Troop C on Wednesday at 9:07 a.m. on Interstate 270 North at Gravois Road involved a local resident.

According to the patrol report, a 2019 Jaguar F Pace driven by Hai H. Thai, 57, of St. Louis, and a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by Catherine E. Shanks, 54, of De Soto, were stopped on Interstate 270 due to congested traffic.

The report states a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Stephanie M. Judge, 51, of Desloge hit the Chrysler 300 from behind, causing the Chrysler 300 to bounce forward into the Jaguar F Pace. A 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Marc L. Godare, 54, of Columbia Illinois then struck the Toyota Corolla.

All four drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Shanks was the only driver who said to have any injuries. The patrol lists her injuries as minor and she was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

The 2010 Toyota Corolla and the 2006 Chrysler 300 were totaled, according to MSHP. The 2016 Ram 1500 and 2019 Jaguar F Pace were moderately damaged. The Toyota, Chrysler, and Ram were taken from the scene by Miner’s Towing and the Jaguar was driven from the scene.