Several injured in accidents over weekend

Several area residents were injured in accidents over the weekend, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.

According to MSHP, a Ste. Genevieve teen was seriously injured in an accident Saturday night on Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County.

At 8:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 south on Route Y at the 11302 block when a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Joshua R. Arter, 39, of Freeburg, Ill., traveling north, crossed the centerline. The front left of the Pontiac struck the front left of the Mazda, according to MSHP.

Both drivers were said to be transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy South Hospital with serious injuries. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts. The damage to both vehicles was listed as totaled.

In a separate patrol-reported accident on Saturday, a Ste. Genevieve woman was moderately injured on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.

Lindsay A. Carter, 30, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra south in the right lane on I-55, north of Route TT, at 12:29 p.m. Also in the right lane was a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Everett P. Jones, 54, of Hernando, Miss.