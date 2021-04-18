Several injured in accidents over weekend

Several area residents were injured in accidents over the weekend, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
According to MSHP, a Ste. Genevieve teen was seriously injured in an accident Saturday night on Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County.
At 8:45 p.m., a 16-year-old was driving a 2010 Mazda 3 south on Route Y at the 11302 block when a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Joshua R. Arter, 39, of Freeburg, Ill., traveling north, crossed the centerline. The front left of the Pontiac struck the front left of the Mazda, according to MSHP.
Both drivers were said to be transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy South Hospital with serious injuries. Both were reportedly wearing seat belts. The damage to both vehicles was listed as totaled.
In a separate patrol-reported accident on Saturday, a Ste. Genevieve woman was moderately injured on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County.
Lindsay A. Carter, 30, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra south in the right lane on I-55, north of Route TT, at 12:29 p.m. Also in the right lane was a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Everett P. Jones, 54, of Hernando, Miss.
According to the MSHP report, the accident occurred when the front end of the Nissan hit the rear of the Freightliner's trailer and then hit it a second time while traveling into the left lane. The Nissan traveled off the left side of the road, struck the cable median barrier, and crossed the median and traveled across the northbound lanes of the interstate.
Carter, who reportedly wore a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District. Damage to her vehicle was listed at totaled.
Jones, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured. His Freightliner sustained minor damages.
Also on Saturday afternoon, a Michigan man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Iron County.
Michael R. Fischer, 61, of Saline, Mich., was riding a 1999 BMW motorcycle north on Highway DD, one mile north of Highway 32, at 12:40 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the road.
He was taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance and was reportedly wearing a safety device.
His motorcycle was moderately damaged.
In an accident on Friday morning in St. Francois County, a Farmington woman was seriously injured, a MSHP report said.
At 9:27 a.m., Angela S. Hargrove, 44, was driving a 2009 Dodge Caliber south on US 67, north of Missouri 8, when she traveled off the left side of the road and struck a bridge.
Hargrove, who reportedly wasn't wearing a seat belt, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center.
Damaged to her vehicle was listed as totaled.
