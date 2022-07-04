Several injured in area crashes over the holiday weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, many area residents were injured in accidents.

Three individuals were injured in a crash on Route H at 4:16 p.m. Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by Trevor B. Allen, 18, of Bonne Terre, was heading southbound on Route H near Brune Road when the vehicle was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Sonata driven by Justin W. Pollock, 39, of Farmington.

The report states that Pollock was traveling northbound on Route H, and had failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway, crossed the centerline in the road, and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane. Allen attempted to avoid collision with Pollock’s vehicle by applying pressure to the brakes of the 2003 Dodge Dakota, and began to skid. The front bumper of Pollock’s car struck the front bumper of Allen’s vehicle.

Reports state Allen, as well as a 15-year-old occupant, of Bonne Terre, and Pollock all received serious injuries. Allen and the juvenile were both wearing seat belts, while Pollock was not. All three were transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Pollock by Lifenet, and Allen and the occupant of his vehicle by Air Evac.

Damage to both vehicles were listed by the report as total.

On Friday, at 6:40 p.m. in Madison County, on Highway 72 at County Road 245, about three miles east of Fredericktown, a 2008 Ford Mustang driven by Heather D. Freeland, 37, of Sikeston, was travelling eastbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, according to the report.

Freeland, who was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. Damaged listed on the report to the vehicle is total.

On Saturday, at 1 p.m. Francis M. Warren, 18, of Park Hills, was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla on southbound Route N near Route NN, and was going too fast for the wet conditions of the roadway, according to the report. Warren failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, and began to slide.

The report states that Warren overcorrected, and the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway, began to rotate clockwise, and the front left quarter panel struck a tree. Upon impact, the vehicle continued to rotate clockwise and the rear left quarter panel struck a second tree.

Warren received moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Iron County Medical Center. The report states that Warren was wearing a safety device. Damage listed to the Corolla is extensive.

On Sunday night, at 8:05 p.m., on Route N north of King School Road, a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Madison M. Muser, 23, of Arcadia, was traveling northbound when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road edge. The report states that Muser overcorrected, and the vehicle then travelled over the left side of the road edge, overturned, and ejected Muser.

Muser was not wearing a safety device, and received serious injuries. She was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St Louis. Damage listed to the vehicle by the report is total.

The MSHP responded to another accident Sunday night, at 8:15 p.m at US 67 southbound, north of Beginnings Road. A 1999 Mercury Mystique driven by Aaron M. Jefferies, of Valles Mines, attempted to enter the second lane from the shoulder, causing the Mercury's front to strike the rear of a 2021 Ford Explorer driven by Dana G. Moser, 49, of Farmington.

The report states that Jefferies vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a cable barrier, and overturned. Jefferies, who was wearing a safety device, received serious injuries and was taken by Life Net Helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Damage listed to Jefferies vehicle is total, while Moser’s Explorer received minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.