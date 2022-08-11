Several injured in area crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several injuries in multiple area accidents.

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 1989 Honda Gold Wing driven by Dale Metcalf, 38, of Park Hills, was traveling on Highway 8 north when Metcalf failed to negotiate a curve, according to the MSHP. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway before re-entering the roadway and overturning.

Metcalf received moderate injuries, and was not wearing a safety device according to the report, but was taken to Parkland Health Center by a private conveyance.

The 1989 Honda Gold Wing received extensive damage, and was towed by a private conveyance.

On Tuesday afternoon on Highway 21 a mile south of Arcadia, a 2007 BMW 328I driven by Roy Horn, 18, of Bonne Terre, was traveling northbound when the vehicle lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.

According to the report, a passenger, Hannah Allgeir, 21, of Pilot Knob, received minor injuries, and was transported by ambulance to Mercy South in St. Louis. Both Horn and Allgeir were using safety devices.

On Tuesday at 11:10 a.m., a 2007 Honda CRV driven by Christopher Bird, 32, of Wauconda Illinois., was traveling eastbound on Highway 61 at Route M in Perry County when Bird failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle traveled into the path, and struck the front of a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Deza Rumbold, 39, of Ste. Genevieve, who was going northbound.

Bird and Rumbold both received moderate injuries, while a juvenile, 10, of Ste. Genevieve, and a juvenile, 8, of Ste. Genevieve both received minor injuries. Bird was transported by Perry County Ambulance District to St. Francis Medical Center, and Rumbold and both juveniles were transported by Perry County Ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital.

All four were wearing a safety device according to MSHP.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a couple of accidents on Monday evening.

A single-car accident resulted in moderate injuries before 11 p.m. Monday to Brittany L. Francis, 21, of Eureka. According to MSHP Troop C, the 2003 Ford Taurus she was driving north on Highway 185 at Pleasant Hill Road ran off the right side of the road and flipped.

She was listed as wearing her seat belt, and the car was totaled. She was reportedly taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.

Earlier that evening, at 5:40 p.m., Troop C patrol reported a two-car accident in Jefferson County.

According to the crash report, a 2000 Ford F-150 was being driven south on the west outer road along I-55 by Laura J. McRoy, 55, of Brentwood, when it failed to yield at an intersection to a 2017 Smart Car being driven north on the outer road at Seckman Road by Barbara A. Payne, 66, of Bonne Terre.

The front passenger's side of the F-150 reportedly hit the right side of the Smart Car, resulting in minor injuries to McRoy and extensive damage to the F-150. The Smart Car was moderately damaged, according to the report, and both women were wearing seat belts.