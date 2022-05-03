Several injured in crashes

A two-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County resulted in injuries to two drivers Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:53 a.m., a 2016 Ford F150 driven by Donald G. Wilson, 65, of Jackson, was traveling northbound on Route M south of Gisi Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Katelyn N. Battreal, 26, of Ste. Genevieve, and then travelled off the west side of the road and struck two road signs.

Wilson was transported to St. Francis Medical Center by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. Battreal was taken by private vehicle to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The report states that both drivers were wearing seat belts.

A one vehicle accident Sunday morning in St. Francois County caused two people to suffer moderate injuries.

At 9:50 a.m., Louise K. Greenlee, 80, of De Soto, was driving northbound on US 67 north of Cash Lane when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

The driver and a passenger, Lawrence D. Greenlee, 68, also of De Soto, were transported to Mercy Jefferson by St. Francois County Ambulance. The report states that neither occupant were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

In Washington County, a two-vehicle accident resulted in two injured drivers Saturday.

At 1:05 p.m., a 2011 Ford F250 driven southbound by Patrick A. Ray, 27, of Potosi, was stopped on Highway 21 at John Smith Road for a vehicle in front of it when it was struck in the rear by a 2019 Ford Taurus driven by Sharon K. Lawson, 77, of Potosi.

Lawson was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Also Saturday in Washington County, a single vehicle accident resulted in the driver suffering moderate injuries.

At 10 a.m., Cody W. Naucke, 31, of Caledonia, was traveling westbound on Webster Road east of Flatwoods Road when the 2012 Yamaha FZ6R he was operating traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting him.

Naucke was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.