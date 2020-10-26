Several injured in Washington County crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Washington County.
According to the patrol report, at 6:30 p.m., a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Misty L. Dunn, 39, of Potosi, struck a deer on Highway 21 at Franklin Road, spun and collided with a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Scott R. Gillam, 38, of Potosi. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Both drivers received minor injuries. A passenger, Tabitha A. Gillam, 36, of Potosi, received serious injuries. Another passenger, Alexis J. Brooks, 18, of Belgrade, received moderate injuries. Two juveniles, ages 8 and 9, from Potosi received moderate injuries. A Potosi juvenile, 16, received minor injuries. A Steelville juvenile, 9, received minor injuries and a Viburnum juvenile, 10, received minor injuries.
All were transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance for treatment.
