Several injured in weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to several area accidents over the weekend.
The Patrol was called to the scene in Iron County Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. when a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Christopher S. Jenkins, 31, Ironton was driving southbound on Mo. 221 at Vance Road. The driver travelled off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign, a stop sign, became airborne and struck a tree, according to MSHP.
Jenkins was transported to Iron County Memorial Hospital by ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. Jenkins was listed as wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the vehicle was totaled, according to the patrol report.
Also on Friday, Justin D. Shelley, 24, Farmington, was travelling eastbound on Korber Road west of Route H when he travelled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, according to MSHP.
Shelley was transported to Parkland Health Center Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for serious injuries. Shelley was reported by MSHP as not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was totaled.
At 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Garrett T. Mason, 21, of Jefferson City, was travelling northbound on Route D near Gillespie Road when he travelled off the right side of the road, struck two signs and overturned, according to MSHP.
Mason was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. The report states the Mason was not wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle, a 1996 Ford Ranger, was totaled.
On Sunday morning at 11:55 a.m., a 2015 Victory Motorcycle ridden westbound on Mo. 32 four miles east of Bixby in Iron County by Jeffrey G. Ely, 62, Old Monroe, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Ely was airlifted by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St Louis with serious injuries. The motorcycle sustained extensive damage.