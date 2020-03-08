Several injured in weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to several area accidents over the weekend.

The Patrol was called to the scene in Iron County Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. when a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Christopher S. Jenkins, 31, Ironton was driving southbound on Mo. 221 at Vance Road. The driver travelled off the right side of the road, struck a traffic sign, a stop sign, became airborne and struck a tree, according to MSHP.

Jenkins was transported to Iron County Memorial Hospital by ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. Jenkins was listed as wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the vehicle was totaled, according to the patrol report.

Also on Friday, Justin D. Shelley, 24, Farmington, was travelling eastbound on Korber Road west of Route H when he travelled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree, according to MSHP.

Shelley was transported to Parkland Health Center Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance and treated for serious injuries. Shelley was reported by MSHP as not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, was totaled.