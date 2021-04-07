 Skip to main content
SFC man injured in Tuesday accident on US 67
SFC man injured in Tuesday accident on US 67

SFC man injured in Tuesday accident on U.S. 67
A St. Francois County man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Report (MSHP), David D. Liberty, 61, of Park Hills, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata southbound on US 67 Tuesday morning when he failed to stop for a steady red signal at Route CC.

The report states that Bruce K. Maessen, 65, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 truck and began turning left on Route CC when the vehicle's towed unit was struck by the front of Liberty's Sonata at 8:30 a.m.

The MSHP reports that Liberty was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District.

Maessen, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the accident, and his truck received minor damage. Liberty was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to his care was listed as "total," according to the report.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

