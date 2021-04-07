SFC man injured in Tuesday crash

A St. Francois County man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crash Report (MSHP), David D. Liberty, 61, of Park Hills, was driving a 2003 Hyundai Sonata southbound on US 67 Tuesday morning when he failed to stop for a steady red signal at Route CC.

The report states that Bruce K. Maessen, 65, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 truck and began turning left on Route CC when the vehicle's towed unit was struck by the front of Liberty's Sonata at 8:30 a.m.

The MSHP reports that Liberty was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital-South by the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District.

Maessen, who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the accident, and his truck received minor damage. Liberty was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to his care was listed as "total," according to the report.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

