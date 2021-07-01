Six injured in accidents on Thursday morning

There were several vehicle accidents on Thursday morning in St. Francois County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 6:02 a.m., a French Village man was moderately injured in an accident on Route Y.

The report said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Shawn D. Meyer, 26, was traveling westbound on Route Y, west of Hillsboro Road, when he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and he was ejected.

Meyer, who wasn't reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy Hospital South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

The vehicle was listed as having total damage.

At 8:13 a.m., a Farmington woman was moderately injured and a Fredericktown woman and juvenile suffered minor injures in an accident at the intersection of US 67 and Route H, according to a separate MSHP report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander was being driven by Tommie L. Adams, 38, of Fredericktown, northbound on US 67 and a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser was being driven by Mistey A. Pierson, 40, of Farmington, eastbound on Route H. Pierson attempted to cross US 67 northbound and failed to yield to the Outlander. The front of the Outlander struck the side of the PT Cruiser.