St. Charles man injured in an accident in Ste. Genevieve
A St. Charles man was moderately injured in an accident on Thursday morning in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

At 5 a.m., Zach T. Gould, 27, was traveling westbound on Route O, east of Highway 32, when the 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Gould, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was transported Mercy Hospital South by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

