St. Louis man dies in accident on Highway 8 in Wash Co

A second fatal accident took place in Washington County on Sunday, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

A St. Louis man died in a head-on collision on Highway 8 at 2:18 p.m.

Shane A. Gamble, 34, of St. Louis, was operating a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway 8, west of Folsom Road, and Emily S. Jarvis, 29, of Macon, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado westbound. As both vehicles approached a curve, the report said, for an unknown reason the motorcycle began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 8.

The front of the truck struck the front of the motorcycle and Gamble was ejected from the motorcycle, which then left the roadway and caught fire. The truck traveled off the left edge of the road where it struck an embankment.

Gamble, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield at 2:32 p.m.

Jarvis, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

According to the report, the motorcycle was totaled and the truck had extensive damage.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

