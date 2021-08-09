 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man dies in accident on Highway 8 in Wash Co
0 comments
alert top story

St. Louis man dies in accident on Highway 8 in Wash Co

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File

A second fatal accident took place in Washington County on Sunday, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

A St. Louis man died in a head-on collision on Highway 8 at 2:18 p.m. 

Shane A. Gamble, 34, of St. Louis, was operating a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway 8, west of Folsom Road, and Emily S. Jarvis, 29, of Macon, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado westbound. As both vehicles approached a curve, the report said, for an unknown reason the motorcycle began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Highway 8.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The front of the truck struck the front of the motorcycle and Gamble was ejected from the motorcycle, which then left the roadway and caught fire. The truck traveled off the left edge of the road where it struck an embankment.

Gamble, who was reportedly wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield at 2:32 p.m.

Jarvis, who was also reportedly wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

According to the report, the motorcycle was totaled and the truck had extensive damage.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-government protest in Thailand turned violent

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News