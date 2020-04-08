You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis man seriously injured in crash Tuesday
0 comments

St. Louis man seriously injured in crash Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis man seriously injured in crash Tuesday

A man sustains serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Highway 21.

 File

A St. Louis man was seriously injured in a vehicle accident in Washington County Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ching Wang, 68, was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Highway 21 when the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned at 1:42 p.m. near Meadow Hill Road.

The man sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance.

According to the report, Wang was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News