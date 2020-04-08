St. Louis man seriously injured in crash Tuesday

A St. Louis man was seriously injured in a vehicle accident in Washington County Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ching Wang, 68, was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Highway 21 when the vehicle traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned at 1:42 p.m. near Meadow Hill Road.
The man sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital-South by Washington County Ambulance.
According to the report, Wang was not wearing a seat belt and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!