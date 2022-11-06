State patrol fields several weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents with injuries involving area residents, including a Bonne Terre resident involved in a five-vehicle accident in Jefferson County.

According to MSHP crash reports, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 55, in the left, northbound lane north of Highway A, four vehicles including a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Savannah L. Hassemeier, 18, of Bonne Terre were braking due to traffic congestion ahead.

The right front portion of a fifth vehicle, a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Michael T. Smith, 52, of De Soto, struck the right rear of the Jeep Cherokee, starting a chain-reaction collision.

A passenger in the Jeep Cherokee, Andrew J. Hasemeier, 44, of Bonne Terre, reportedly suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Joachim Plattin Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. The report states each occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

On Saturday at 11:09 p.m. in Butler County, Fred L. Leeper Jr., 50, of Farmington, was traveling east on Highway 60, four miles east of Poplar Bluff, when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol reports.

Leeper was transported by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The report states he was not wearing a seat belt during the accident.

On Friday at 9:10 p.m. in Washington County, James S. Butler, 26, of Richwoods was reportedly driving a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle south on Highway 47 near Roderick Road when the rear tire blew out and the motorcycle began to skid. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, returned to the road and turned on its right side, according to MSHP.

Butler was said to have been thrown from the motorcycle and he was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Corrina L. Berry, 26, of Mineral Point, was also thrown from the motorcycle and transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The report states both occupants were not wearing helmets when the accident occurred.

Also on Friday at 3:55 p.m. in St. Francois County, a 2007 Harley Davidson operated by Glenn Traughber, 51, of Portageville was reportedly traveling west on Highway NN when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. As a result, Traughber drove into the right side of a 2014 Ford Taurus driven north on Highway N by Jody Montgomery, 63, of Bismarck, the patrol crash report states.

Traughber was flown by Air Evac Helicopter to Mercy St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries, and the patrol report lists him as not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.