Ste. Gen man dies in Tuesday crash on I-55

A Ste. Genevieve man died on Tuesday following a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, John H. Taylor, 70, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander minivan northbound on I-55 Tuesday morning when the van traveled off the left side of the highway at 9:40 a.m.

The report states that Taylor overcorrected the vehicle, returned to the roadway, and traveled off the right side. The man then overcorrected again, returned back to the road, and went off the left side of the highway where the vehicle overturned south of the 154.6 mile marker.

Taylor was ejected from the van during the accident, according to the MSHP. The man was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:20 a.m by hospital staff.

The report indicates that the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

