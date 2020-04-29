You are the owner of this article.
Ste. Gen man seriously injured in crash
A man is seriously injured following a vehicle accident and subsequent fire on Interstate 55 Tuesday.

A Ste. Genevieve man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas S. Hager, 35, was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County when the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan he was driving traveled off of the east side of the roadway before striking a tree and catching fire.

The accident occurred near the 144.4 mile-marker of the interstate at 3:50 p.m.

Hagar was transported by Air Evac Medical Services to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis to be treated for serious injuries.

According to the crash report, the man was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

