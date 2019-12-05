{{featured_button_text}}
Ste. Gen motorcyclist killed in crash
File

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Quenton Duvall, 19, of Ste. Genevieve, was operating a 2015 Honda CBR500R motorcycle southbound on Highway 61 just outside of Bloomsdale Wednesday when, at 6:12 p.m., the bike traveled across the center line into the northbound lane of the highway where it collided head-on with a 2016 Buick Envision driven by Kelsey Kertz, 28, also of Ste. Genevieve.

Duvall was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the collision and pronounced dead on the scene at 6:38 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler, according to the crash report.

Kertz sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital by private conveyance.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

