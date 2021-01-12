 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ste. Gen woman dies in Monday night car accident
0 comments
top story

Ste. Gen woman dies in Monday night car accident

{{featured_button_text}}
Ste. Gen woman dies in Monday night car accident

An area woman dies in a vehicle accident Monday night in Ste. Genevieve County.

 File

A Ste. Genevieve woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol(MSHP) crash report, Traci Ranta, 36, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus eastbound on Route C Monday night in Ste. Genevieve County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report states that Ranta was traveling too fast for road conditions when she overcorrected the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree 1.8 miles west of Sprott Road.

The accident occurred at 7:50 p.m., and Ranta was pronounced deceased on the scene at 8:57 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler. The woman then was transported by the county coroner to the Ste. Genevieve County Morgue, according to the report.

According to the MSHP, Ranta was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News