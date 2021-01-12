Ste. Gen woman dies in Monday night car accident

A Ste. Genevieve woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol(MSHP) crash report, Traci Ranta, 36, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus eastbound on Route C Monday night in Ste. Genevieve County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report states that Ranta was traveling too fast for road conditions when she overcorrected the vehicle, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree 1.8 miles west of Sprott Road.

The accident occurred at 7:50 p.m., and Ranta was pronounced deceased on the scene at 8:57 p.m. by Ste. Genevieve County Coroner Eric Basler. The woman then was transported by the county coroner to the Ste. Genevieve County Morgue, according to the report.

According to the MSHP, Ranta was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the vehicle was listed as "total."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.