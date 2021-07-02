Ste. Genevieve woman dies in crash

A Ste. Genevieve woman died in a one-vehicle accident on US 61 on Thursday evening in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 4:45 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo was being driven by Caroline L. Knake, 61, northbound on US 61, north of Neudeck Road, when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The car went airborne and then struck the ground. The front of the car then struck two trees.

Knake, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene by Assistant Coroner Jarrod Darnell at 4:58 p.m.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

