 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ste. Genevieve woman dies in crash
0 comments
topical top story

Ste. Genevieve woman dies in crash

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File

A Ste. Genevieve woman died in a one-vehicle accident on US 61 on Thursday evening in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The report states at 4:45 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo was being driven by Caroline L. Knake, 61, northbound on US 61, north of Neudeck Road, when it traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch. The car went airborne and then struck the ground. The front of the car then struck two trees.

Knake, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene by Assistant Coroner Jarrod Darnell at 4:58 p.m.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clashes during a protest against Turkey's exit of treaty combating violence against women

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hit-and-run victim identified
Accidents

Hit-and-run victim identified

  • Updated

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday evening identified the name of the man whose dead body was found early Monday morning near the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News