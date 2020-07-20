You are the owner of this article.
Steelville man dies in Washington Co. crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two accidents in Washington County on Saturday, one of them fatal.

According to the Patrol, at 12:15 a.m., a 1999 Jeep Wrangler was travelling southbound in the 10,000 block of Wells Road when the driver, Martin T. Rogers, 43, Steelville, traveled off the east side of the road and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Rogers was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County Deputy Coroner Brian DeClue.

At noon, a 2005 Kawasaki ATV was travelling southbound on Mayo Lane when the driver, Joseph H. Williams, 34, Potosi, failed to make a turn to the left and traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Williams was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Washington Memorial Hospital and treated for moderate injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

