Sullivan woman injured after car hits horse in roadway

A Sullivan woman was seriously injured after her vehicle struck a horse on Highway 185 in Washington County about 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Cynthia M. Kehoe, 62, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Highway 185, south of Route K, when she hit a horse in the roadway.

Kehoe, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was transported to Missouri Baptist Sullivan by Missouri Baptist Ambulance.

The damage listed to the car was total.

In St. Francois County, a Farmington man was moderately injured in an accident around 10 p.m. Thursday on Hurryville Road, a MSHP report said.

Harvey B. DeClue Jr., 48, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette southbound on Hurrville Road, south of McDowell Road, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. DeClue, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

He was transported to Parkland Health Center South by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated.

The damage to his car was listed as total.