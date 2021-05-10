Teen injured in crash Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday morning near Farmington.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to patrol reports, at 6 a.m., Leviticus N. Henn, 18, of Farmington was driving southbound on Bray Road south of Oak Knoll Drive. It states while traveling too fast for wet road conditions, he drove off the right edge of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.

Henn was transported to Parkland Health Center by private vehicle and treated for moderate injuries. The report states that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The 1995 Chevrolet S10 he was driving was listed as a total loss and towed by Marler’s Towing.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.