Teen injured in crash Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday morning near Farmington.
According to patrol reports, at 6 a.m., Leviticus N. Henn, 18, of Farmington was driving southbound on Bray Road south of Oak Knoll Drive. It states while traveling too fast for wet road conditions, he drove off the right edge of the roadway and the vehicle overturned.
Henn was transported to Parkland Health Center by private vehicle and treated for moderate injuries. The report states that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The 1995 Chevrolet S10 he was driving was listed as a total loss and towed by Marler’s Towing.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
Mark Marberry
Reporter
