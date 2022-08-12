Teen injured in early morning accident Friday

A teen driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident outside Farmington Friday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, a 17-year-old male driver of Farmington was heading north on Denman Road early Friday morning in a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The report states that at 12:30 a.m., the teen driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle traveling in his lane. The van reportedly went off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned onto its passenger side south of Westmeyer Road.

The teen reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance.

The MSHP reports that the driver was not wearing a seat belt during the accident. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as total.