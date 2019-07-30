{{featured_button_text}}
A teen was injured in a UTV rollover off the Lac Capri dam in Terre Du Lac Sunday evening.

According to police reports, at about 10:30 p.m. Emma Stout was driving a side by side and another teen, Ashley Thomas, was a passenger when Stout attempted to turn around on the dam and it rolled off the dam, approximately 200 feet down an embankment.

According to police, a local resident, Carl Autry, heard the crash and responded to help the girls, along with Terre Du Lac police officers and firefighters. Since the St. Francois County Ambulance wasn't able to go down the embankment, Autry offered the use of his pickup truck to load the girl on a stretcher and back up to the dam to the ambulance. 

Stout reportedly sustained multiple fractures to her nose and vertebrae and a broken ankle. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment and was transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital. 

The other girl reportedly was not injured. 

A Farmington woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route AA near Cartee Road in St. Francois County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after 2 p.m. Gay A. Weadon, 59, was driving a 1995 Dodge 1500 on Route AA when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. She over-corrected, causing the vehicle to go off the left side of the roadway and overturn. 

Weadon received serious injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. Her passenger, 33-year-old Luke Lustick received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. 

A Richwoods man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, at about 5 a.m. James Huskey, 37, was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee on Route A in Washington County when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital South.

