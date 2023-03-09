A Bonne Terre juvenile was injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

According to the patrol's crash report, at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, a 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by a 17-year-old boy from Bonne Terre was being driven north on Germania Road when the car traveled off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole and a tree at 6450 Germania Rd. in St. Francois County.

The juvenile was reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, received moderate injuries and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South.

According to the report, the car is totaled and was taken from the scene by Buckley’s Towing.

An area woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.

According to the MSHP crash report, 55-year-old Fiana M. Findley of Farmington was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala south on US 67 in northern St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon.

The report states that at about 12:57 p.m., Findley failed to negotiate a curve and the car traveled off the left road edge, striking the cable median barrier on the highway just south of Tower Road.

Findley reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the collision and was taken by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center for treatment.