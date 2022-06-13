Teen injured in UTV accident at St. Joe State Park

A St. Louis teen and a Farmington man were injured in separate accidents.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4:55 p.m. Sunday in St. Francois County, Driton Hajdari, 19, of St. Louis, was traveling eastbound on Trail 400 at Trail 442 in a 2020 CFMOTO UTV in St. Joe Park when he made a sudden turn to the left and overturned.

As a result of the accident, a juvenile male, 13, of St. Louis, sustained moderate injuries. The juvenile was transported to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital by Air Evac for treatment. Both occupants were listed in the report as wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

One person was injured in a crash Monday morning.

According to the patrol report, at 10:21 a.m. Monday in Washington County, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Tevan S. Lloyd, 21, of Potosi was stopped on Highway 8 east of Old Highway 8 to make a left turn when her vehicle was struck in the rear by a westbound 2021 Toyota Prius driven by Lindell E. Gillam, 86, of Farmington.

According to the report, Gillam was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.