Teen injured in vehicle rollover accident

An area teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday in Washington County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report states that a 16-year-old male juvenile from Mineral Point was driving a 2004 Saturn Ion southbound on Route U southeast of Potosi Wednesday night.

The report states that at 11:05 p.m., the car traveled off the right side of the highway and overturned north of Vector Road.

The teen reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the accident and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County EMS.

According to the MSHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and damage to the car was listed as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.