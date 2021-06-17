 Skip to main content
Teen killed in crash Wednesday morning
Teen killed in crash Wednesday morning

Accident
A 17-year-old driver was killed in a vehicle crash on Route D in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the female juvenile was driving northbound on Route D at Salem Fields Road at 9 a.m. when her 2008 Honda Civic traveled off the right side of the road, struck two trees and overturned. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home. 

On Facebook, Lix in Desloge and Farmington announced their employee Emma Weiss died in a car accident Wednesday. 

It states all of their tips through June 25 would be going to her family. They will also take donations for the family. 

