Teen killed in crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A juvenile was killed Saturday in a vehicle accident in Madison County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at 6:42 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile fell out of the unenclosed bed of a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by David L. Robinson, 17, of Fredericktown, on County Road 208, five miles east of Fredericktown.

The juvenile was transported by helicopter to Parkland Health Center where she was pronounced dead by medical staff at 8:05 p.m.

In an unrelated accident, another juvenile received moderate injuries in a crash on Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at 12:20 a.m., a juvenile, 16, of Farmington, was driving a 1997 Toyota Avalon northbound on Route H when he failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed over the roadway and struck a tree.

The juvenile received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington, according to the patrol.

MSHP reported a third accident occurred on Sunday at 8:04 a.m., on Route A, 2.25 miles east of Cherokee Pass in Madison County.