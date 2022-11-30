Teen receives minor injuries in crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a teen was injured in a Tuesday night accident.

According to the MSHP, at 8:18 p.m. a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 17-year-old male from Bonne Terre was traveling east on Highway 221 when a 2010 GMC 1500 driven by Travis S. Moody of Farmington, also traveling east, struck the rear of the Ram 1500.

The report stated the juvenile driver was wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries. The juvenile was taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Moody was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and had no injuries reported.