 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Teen receives minor injuries in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Accident
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a teen was injured in a Tuesday night accident. 

According to the MSHP, at 8:18 p.m. a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 17-year-old male from Bonne Terre was traveling east on Highway 221 when a 2010 GMC 1500 driven by Travis S. Moody of Farmington, also traveling east, struck the rear of the Ram 1500.

The report stated the juvenile driver was wearing a seat belt and received minor injuries. The juvenile was taken to Parkland Health Center by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

Moody was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and had no injuries reported.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two never-before-seen minerals found in gigantic meteorite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News