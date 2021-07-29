Teen run over by car after reported altercation in Columbia Park

Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the scene near the park’s entrance just before 4 p.m., where a juvenile had reportedly been run over, sustaining injuries. The girl was transported by ambulance from the park to a landing zone established at the sports complex. From there, the patient was airlifted by an Air Evac helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital.

Reports indicate the teen driver allegedly fled the scene after running over the other girl. She was later apprehended by police and is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said the incident occurred following a verbal altercation between the driver of the car and the other girl and he was unable to provide much information due to the ages of those involved.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

