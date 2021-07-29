 Skip to main content
Teen run over by car after reported altercation in Columbia Park
Teen run over by car after reported altercation in Columbia Park

Juvenile girl run over by car after altercation in Columbia Park

A juvenile is loaded into an ambulance after reportedly being run over by a car near the entrance of Columbia Park in Park Hills Wednesday.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the scene near the park’s entrance just before 4 p.m., where a juvenile had reportedly been run over, sustaining injuries. The girl was transported by ambulance from the park to a landing zone established at the sports complex. From there, the patient was airlifted by an Air Evac helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital.

Reports indicate the teen driver allegedly fled the scene after running over the other girl. She was later apprehended by police and is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in Farmington.

Juvenile girl run over by car after altercation in Columbia Park

Emergency personnel respond to Columbia Park Wednesday afternoon after an altercation reportedly led to one girl being run over by a car.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said the incident occurred following a verbal altercation between the driver of the car and the other girl and he was unable to provide much information due to the ages of those involved.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

