Teen seriously injured in Madison County crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a Washington teen was seriously injured in an accident Wednesday evening.

According to the MSHP, a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was northbound on US 67, about seven miles north of Fredericktown, when the Jetta traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and then overturned.

According to the reporter, neither Henry nor the 17-year-old male juvenile from Washington were wearing seat belts. Henry received minor injuries and was transported by Wayne County EMS to Madison County Medical Center. The teen received serious injuries and was transported by Madison County EMS to Mercy South St. Louis.