Teen seriously injured in Washington County accident
Teen seriously injured in Washington County accident

MSHP
A Bonne Terre teen was seriously injured in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report states at 2:24 p.m., a 1989 Ford Mustang was being driven by a 16 year old southbound in the 11,000 block of Stoney Point Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected to the left and the car then traveled off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree. 

The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Damage to the car was listed as totaled.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

