Teen seriously injured when Corvette crashes Monday night

A Farmington teen was seriously injured in a crash on US 67 at Canterberry Road in St. Francois County Monday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:49 p.m. a 17-year-old male was operating a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette on southbound US 67 when he attempted to make a right turn onto Canterberry Road. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, became airborne and struck an embankment.