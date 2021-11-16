Teen seriously injured when Corvette crashes Monday night

A Farmington teen was seriously injured in a crash on US 67 at Canterberry Road in St. Francois County Monday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:49 p.m. a 17-year-old male was operating a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette on southbound US 67 when he attempted to make a right turn onto Canterberry Road. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, became airborne and struck an embankment.
The report states he was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital South.
The Corvette was listed as totaled. The juvenile reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.
