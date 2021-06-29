Teen's death at Johnson's Shut-Ins underscores dangers of bluffs, ranger says

The death last weekend of a Kansas City teenager underscores the dangers of the towering bluffs at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park, a state parks official said Tuesday.

Mariah Brielle "Elle" Schramm, 18, died of an apparent head injury Saturday afternoon after slipping atop the rocky bluffs and falling into the Black River.

The drop there is some 50 to 60 feet and a popular spot for people who trespass to gain access to the bluffs and jump into the river, said Col. Tom Dresner, chief ranger with the Missouri State Parks.

Signs warn people to stay away from the bluffs, he said.

"As attractive as (the bluffs) may look, it's against the law to be up there and we're going to continue to enforce that," Dresner said. "We write tickets for no trespassing."

Witnesses told park rangers that Schramm "seemed to indicate she was hesitant" to jump. About 3 p.m. Saturday, "she ended up losing her footing and slipping and hitting the rocks on the way down," Dresner said.

The water is deep there and if someone were to jump far enough away from the bluffs, they can avoid hitting rocks, Dresner said.

