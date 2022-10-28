Teens injured in crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two juveniles were injured in a Madison County accident Friday afternoon.

According to the report, a 2012 Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Fredericktown pulled into the path of a 2003 Pontiac driven by John R. Walka, 29, of Patton. The accident occurred on Route OO at Madison County Road 209. The juvenile was traveling north while Walka was traveling south.

The report states the 16-year-old juvenile, as well as a 15-year-old juvenile, also of Fredericktown, were both wearing seat belts. The 16-year-old received moderate injuries while the 15-year-old received minor injuries. Both were transported by emergency medical services to Madison Medical Center. The report states Walka was not wearing a seat belt.